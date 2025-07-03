NUP sets up committee to investigate extortion claims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias has established a committee to investigate allegations that certain party leaders have used their influence to extort money from aspirants seeking to contest on the party ticket.

In the past weeks, Fred Nyanzi, NUP’s head of mobilisation and brother to Kyagulanyi, has been widely criticised on social media for allegedly extorting money from aspiring candidates. This isn’t the first time Nyanzi has faced controversy, having been implicated in the party’s 2021 ticket allocation process.

The will be chaired by Jolly Tukamushaba, NUP Deputy President for Western Uganda. Other committee members include Aisha Kabanda, Deputy Secretary General, and Dr. Moses Kanabi, Organising Secretary, along with other members.

Kyagulanyi emphasised that allegations of extortion won’t be taken lightly, prompting him to establish a committee to thoroughly investigate the claims.

“I’ve been monitoring these concerning allegations, unfortunately implicating our senior leaders. As People Power, we serve the people, so everyone with a claim will be heard,” he stated. He urged people with complaints to come forward to the committee.

Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya emphasised that party tickets are free, aiming to encourage all Ugandans to participate. However, he announced plans for a fundraising campaign to support the party’s 2026 election efforts, which are expected to be costly.

“In the last election, according to the Alliance for Finance Monitoring for Campaign, NUP spent 3 billion while NRM spent 900 billion. Comparing these figures, we’re launching a fundraising campaign next week to support our 2026 costly election efforts.” Rubongoya said.

The NUP Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for aspirants to submit expressions of interest to July 25, 2025. This extension allows aspirants with pending academic document issues to prepare.

To date, the party has received 7,784 applications from individuals seeking to contest on the NUP ticket.

*****

URN