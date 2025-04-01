NSSF to award Shs 827 billion in contracts in FY 2024/25

60% of Uganda’s national budget is allocated through public procurement, providing substantial opportunities for suppliers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda is set to award contracts totaling Shs 827 billion by the end of the 2024/25 financial year, as announced during the 9th annual Suppliers Forum held on March 26, 2025, at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

The event, themed “Unlock the Future of Procurement,” attracted suppliers, procurement professionals, business leaders, and key stakeholders to discuss the future of procurement and the integration of digital innovations in the sector.

NSSF Managing Director, Patrick Ayota, detailed the breakdown of the contract allocation, which includes Shs 653.9 billion for works, Shs 118 billion for suppliers, Shs 39.1 billion for non-consultancy services, and Shs 16.1 billion for consultancy services.

He emphasized that procurement is evolving into a strategic function that not only focuses on cost-saving but also on delivering value, fostering partnerships, and driving transformation to support sustainable economic growth.

“Our procurement strategies are future-focused and resilient,” Ayota said. “We are incorporating artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain technology, data-driven decision-making, and e-procurement platforms to improve efficiency, cost optimization, and transparency.”

A key discussion at the forum was the importance of ethical sourcing and environmentally responsible procurement practices. Ayota reiterated NSSF’s commitment to these values, ensuring that procurement activities contribute to both cost efficiency and positive social and environmental outcomes.

Benson Tumuramye, Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), highlighted the strategic role of public procurement in national development. He noted that 60% of Uganda’s national budget is allocated through public procurement, providing substantial opportunities for suppliers. Tumuramye also emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting local content, pointing out that contracts valued below Shs 15 billion are reserved for local contractors.

The forum provided suppliers with valuable insights into procurement policies, compliance requirements, and new business opportunities. It also facilitated discussions on innovation, sustainability, and the alignment of procurement strategies with long-term financial and social goals. NSSF’s focus on building strong supplier relationships is intended to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risks, and contribute to overall economic growth.

Shs 50 trillion fund n 10 years

Looking ahead, Ayota outlined NSSF’s strategic goal to grow its asset base to Shs 50 trillion by 2035. This ambitious target is supported by recent policy changes, such as the mandatory inclusion of all employers in the Fund and the extension of voluntary savings options to Uganda’s informal sector, which constitutes around 80% of the workforce. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance NSSF’s ability to deliver value to its members and contribute to Uganda’s socio-economic development.

The 9th NSSF Suppliers Forum underscored the Fund’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable procurement practices.