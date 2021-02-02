NRM’s Edson Rugumayo Eeected youth MP western region

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Edson Rugumayo of the National Resistance Movement -NRM party, has been elected the western region Youth Member of Parliament.

Rugumayo was declared the winner of a race that attracted six other candidates, including, Denmark Adios Beineomugisha, (FDC) James Kamukama(NUP), Edwin Muramuzi, Paul Kato, Arnold Turwomwe, all Independent candidates.

The Youth delegates were drawn from 38 districts that form the regions of Kigezi, Ankole, Bunyoro, and Toro are converging at Ntare School in Mbarara city.

The returning officer Apollo Musinguzi declared, Edson Rugumayo NRM as the duly elected Youth Member of Parliament after he garnered 1,419 votes beating his stiff competitor Arnold Turwomwe Independent who managed to collect 402 votes, others Adios Beineomugisha, FDC collected 26 votes, James Kamukama got 03 votes, Kato Paul independent 00 votes, Muramuzi Edwin, Independent 41 votes, out of the 1891 votes cast and there was no rejected or spoilt vote.

By the time of declaration, other candidates were not present nor were their agents and thus missed signing on the declaration forms.

Rugumayo, after being declared, said that he had a long way to walk with the youth who voted him and assured them of working together.

The voting that started at Midday was concluded at 9:15 pm and the winner was declared at 1:32 am on Tuesday 2nd January 2021.

According to the regional Electoral commissioner, Apollo Musinguzi the delay was blamed on the start of the voting due to delegates who had been put in hiding as candidates tried to convert them to their side.

Earlier in the day, some delegates were blocked from accessing the polling station after failing to present their National Identity Cards.

The youth that tried to access the main hall were asked to present their national identity cards which they never had but rather tried to present the accreditation cards they had received from the Electoral Commission. The accreditation cards bore a stamp from the Electoral Commission.

More than twenty youth from different districts found a hard time explaining to the police officers manning the entry the whereabouts of their National Identity Cards.

Mark Junoir Mukasa, a delegate from Kamwenge district says he lost his National Identity card but was accredited by the electoral commission after finding his name on the voter’s register

Ann Amupaire a delegate from Kasese, says she has never got her National identity card but she is the voters’ register and getting accredited was after a lady from Electoral Commission read her name from the register.

URN