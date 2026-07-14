Ugandan motorists weigh long-term costs as new car incentives challenge used vehicle market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rising maintenance costs and concerns over vehicle reliability are prompting more Ugandan motorists to reconsider the long-standing preference for used imported vehicles, with dealers increasingly pitching new cars as a lower-risk option despite their higher purchase price.

For years, used imports have dominated Uganda’s vehicle market because of their relatively low upfront cost. However, buyers often face hidden expenses after purchase, including mechanical faults, unclear service histories, expensive repairs and the absence of manufacturer warranties.

Industry players say motorists are increasingly looking beyond the purchase price and considering the overall cost of ownership, including servicing, fuel efficiency, insurance and maintenance.

Against this backdrop, Suzuki by CFAO Mobility has launched a promotional campaign aimed at encouraging buyers to switch to brand-new vehicles.

Under its “The Upgrade You Deserve” campaign, customers purchasing a new Suzuki receive one year of free fuel, one year of comprehensive insurance, two years of complimentary servicing and a three-year manufacturer’s warranty. The offer covers several models, including the Fronx, S-Presso, Eeco Van, XL6, Grand Vitara Hybrid, ACROSS, Super Carry, Ertiga and Jimny 5-Door.

The company says the package is intended to reduce the financial uncertainty often associated with vehicle ownership by providing predictable running costs during the first years of use.

The campaign also reflects changing consumer preferences as buyers seek vehicles backed by manufacturer support, structured maintenance schedules and warranty protection.

Suzuki’s product range targets different market segments. Smaller models such as the S-Presso and Fronx are aimed at urban motorists and first-time buyers, while the Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara Hybrid and ACROSS target families and long-distance travellers. The Super Carry and Eeco Van are positioned for small and medium-sized enterprises and commercial transport operators.

To improve affordability, CFAO Mobility is offering multiple financing options, including outright purchase, asset financing through partner financial institutions and trade-in arrangements that allow customers to offset part of the cost using their existing vehicles.

The campaign comes as vehicle dealers compete for buyers in a market where affordability remains a key consideration but where ownership costs are becoming an increasingly important factor in purchasing decisions