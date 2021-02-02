NRM’s Benard Odoi wins Eastern region youth MP seat

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM’s Benard Oneni Odoi Mutusa has won the Eastern Region Youth Member of Parliament.

Odoi, was declared winner by the Eastern Region Returning Officer. David Anyanzo, this morning at Mbale Secondary School in Mbale City.

Odoi garnered 967 votes beating his closest rival Sumaya Aliza Balunywa who scored 448 votes.

Other candidates in the race were independents Jacklyn Ajego who got 208, Nabuyanda Solomon with 01, Thaddeo Wanyama who got 105 and Alfred Ogwene who scored 11 votes.

Ealier, the Electoral Commission had disqualified Odoi for being over age and that he was not eligible to contest for the Youth MP elections. However, Court reinstated him on Sunday after it ruled that it was illegal for the EC to denominate Onen basing on allegations, saying he is eligible to run for the Eastern Youth MP seat.

Odoi told journalists shortly after his declaration that his win is a confirmation that his party the NRM is best understood by the young people in the country. He said it was not easy for him to win after fighting many wars that led to his denomination but later reinstated by court.

He has now urged his opponents to forget about the politics and turn to working for the young people in the country and more especially those in the Eastern Region.

Alfred Ogwen, one of the candidates in the race congratulated Odoi saying that the election was free and fair but called on him to work towards uniting the youth irrespective of the political affiliations for meaningful engagement.

Johnson Nabuyanda, the youngest candidate in the race at the age of 20 has however disputed the outcome of the race saying that it had irregularities after court reinstated someone had been disqualified. He said he will be heading to court for redress on the matter.

URN