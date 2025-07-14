NRM Primaries: Security maps out Nakasongola election hotspots

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Nakasongola District have identified key hotspots prone to election violence as tensions build ahead of this week’s MRM party primaries.

According to the NRM party elections roadmap, Thursday, July 17, 2025, has been designated for the primaries to elect party flagbearers for parliamentary seats and local government positions, including district LC V chairpersons. However, these preparations come against the backdrop of violent clashes that have marred previous phases of the NRM electoral process in various parts of the country.

Last month, the party primaries for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and some local council positions turned chaotic in districts like Sembabule, where rival supporters engaged in violent confrontations. The disputes in Sembabule District, which involved allegations of vote rigging, bribery, and intimidation, forced the NRM electoral commission to suspend polling in some areas to allow tempers to cool and to reorganise the process under tighter security.

Similar incidents of violence and voter bribery were reported in Kassanda, Sheema, and parts of Luwero, raising nationwide concern about the conduct of intra-party elections and the increasing militarisation of the process. Several aspirants have accused their rivals of hiring gangs of youth to disrupt the voting exercise, intimidate voters, and manipulate results in their favour.

In response to this escalating trend, the Nakasongola District Security Committee convened an extraordinary meeting at the Nakasongola District Production Hall to strategise on ensuring a peaceful electoral environment ahead of Thursday’s primaries. During the meeting, the committee resolved to enhance intelligence gathering with the immediate task of mapping out hotspots of potential violence.

Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed that eight critical hotspots have been identified for heightened surveillance and deployment. These include Kakooge, Katuugo, Kalongo, and Wabinyonyi in Nakasongola Constituency, as well as Migyeera, Lwampanga, Kibuye, and Lwabiyata in Budyebo Constituency. Twiineamazima emphasised that the District Police Commander (DPC) has been directed to deploy adequate personnel in these areas, working closely with intelligence units, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and other security agencies to pre-empt any violence.

To facilitate coordination, the office of the Regional Internal Security Organisation (RISO) for North Buganda requested the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to allocate office space to the Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISO). This, officials said, would streamline operations and ensure rapid information flow between intelligence officers and the district security apparatus.

The security committee further resolved that area Officers in Charge (OCs) of police stations must identify and summon known perpetrators of election violence for cautioning and monitoring.

Festus Bandeba, the Nakasongola Resident District Commissioner (RDC), urged all security heads, especially OCs, to maintain close collaboration for the sake of peaceful and credible elections. Kamba warned that the government would not tolerate any form of electoral malpractice or violence and that offenders would be dealt with by the law.

URN