NRM Primaries: Kira municipality aspirants opt for consensus

Aspirants for the National Resistance Movement-NRM party tickets for various electoral seats in Kira Municipality in Wakiso district have opted for consensus as opposed to going for competitive elections.

Lameck Kawooya, the Kira municipality NRM party registrar, says only four out of the 81 electoral positions at the municipal level don’t have candidates as the rest sailed through unopposed.

The positions that are open for voting include the candidates for Kira municipal council mayoral race, which has attracted two candidates including Jackson Tuyinomujuni and Mamerito Mugerwa.

Mamerito was the last LC III chairperson of Kira Town Council before it was elevated to a municipality in 2015.

Other positions that have attracted contestants are Direct Council for Wellspring parish, women councillors for Bukasa, Kireka B, Kito A and Kito B.

Godfrey Ddubo, the Kito Village NRM Chairperson, says they have emphasized the spirit of consensus so as to avert possible disputes.

Ddubo says their past experience shows that members split after primaries, which weakens the party.

