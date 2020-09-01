NRM Primaries: Empty coffin dumped in candidate’s home

Mitooma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mitooma Police are investigating circumstances under, which unidentified people dropped an empty coffin in the compound of Arthur Atwebembeire Kazoora, one of the candidates contesting for the National Resistance Movement party ticket for Ruhinda South Constituency.

The coffin was found dumped at Kazoora’s residence in Rwakikambuzi cell, Nyakihita parish, Mutara Sub County on Monday evening. Dan Muhoozi, a resident of Rwakikambuzi who was the first person to see the coffin, says he was very surprised since Kazoora was away canvasing support ahead of the primaries.

Kazoora says that he was informed by his neighbor that a coffin had dumped in his compound surrounded by notes of Shillings 2000 amounting to Shillings 74,000. “Am not worried. These are earthly things, God is in charge of my life and I will win the election, good chance police have come and started investigations, “he said.

Mitoma Resident District Commissioner, Ada Nasiima has condemned those she says are behind the satanic act, saying it may trigger electoral violence. “This is one of the act of threatening you; feel free we shall hold elections peacefully come Friday and out of the contestants’ one person must win,” Nasiima said.

Martial Tmusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police spokesperson, says those found culpable will face the law. “We are going to investigate a case of criminal trespass. People have started recording statements,” he said.

Kazoora is facing off with Ambrosio Byamugisha, Dan Muhoozi and the incumbent Ruhinda South MP, Captain Dononzio Kahonda. Ruhinda south county is among the new counties curved out of Ruhinda constituency.

URN