NRM cadres remanded to Lira prison over theft by misusing president’s name

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Magistrates Court in Lira remanded three NRM Cadres to Lira Government Prison over theft contrary to Section 254, 261 of the Penal Code Act.

On Friday Vicky Atim, Basil Odyek, and Nelson Ocen appeared before Jonathan William Wamimbi, the Grade One Magistrate where they were charged with theft, a charge they all pleaded not guilty to.

Court heard that between June and November 2022, the accused persons extorted 4.4m shillings from unsuspecting members of the Lango NRM Cadres Association under the guise of taking them to meet President Museveni.

Although, the trio asked to be released on bail, Wamimbi remanded them till next week saying court has other matters to handle at the moment.

“You have a right to apply for bail but considering that we have some other matters and engagements, we shall handle the bail application in the next hearing, and you are remanded up to 12th January,” the magistrate said.

Earlier, Julius Peter Ogwang, the Resident State Attorney told court that investigations are complete and the state is ready to proceed.

“Your honor, the inquiry is complete and the witnesses are in court ready to testify.”

Robinson Wece, one of the complainants in this matter said he is surprised that the accused persons pleaded not guilty despite all the evidence against them.

He prays that justice must prevail if at all they will receive their money back.

*****

URN