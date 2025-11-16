NRM App launched in Mbale

M7 Ushers in New Era of Digital Mobilization and Citizen Engagement with Launch of NRM App at Mbale State Lodge

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has switched gears on political mobilization and citizen engagement, launching a new NRM app that’s set to take the ruling party’s message straight to the palms of Ugandans—literally!

Developed under the coordination of the State House Local Content Unit, the app is powered by the ABM countrywide mobilization framework and supervised by SPA Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi. Officials of the President’s office said that the NRM app—based on the National Outreach and Communication App blueprint—was created to solve long-standing challenges in communication, event coordination, citizen feedback collection, and the sharing of verified information.

Lead developer Ronald Katamba and his tech crew say the app promises to revolutionize how NRM communicates, mobilizes, and engages citizens across the country under a unified platform. The launch on Wednesday this week at Mbale State Lodge was witnessed by top government officials, party mobilizers, tech brains, and leaders of the Activity-Based Mobilizers (ABM) structure.

In his remarks, President Museveni said it was time for political movements to embrace technology if they want to reach more people — especially the youth. He said the app will bridge the gap between leaders and ordinary citizens, allowing real-time communication, verified updates, and direct feedback from the grassroots.

He added that the NRM App represents a strategic step in reducing information gaps between leaders and communities while promoting transparency and participation.

The NRM App is designed as a long-term digital solution with the capacity to scale. Its architecture supports future additions such as e-learning modules, digital services, and expanded data systems. A dedicated technical team and strategic partnerships with telecom and technology partners ensure continuous maintenance and broad accessibility.

SPA Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi hailed the project as proof that Ugandan innovators can deliver world-class digital solutions. She praised lead developer Katamba Ronald for crafting a system that is secure, simple, and scalable.

The project aligns with the State House Local Content Unit’s mission to promote Ugandan technological solutions and empower local innovators.