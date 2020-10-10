North East Regional Football Association endorses Moses Magogo as sole candidate

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Delegates under the North East Regional Football Association have endorsed Eng. Moses Magogo, the incumbent President of the Federation of the Uganda Football Association-FUFA as their sole candidate for the 2021 elections.

The resolution was reached during the 8th extra-ordinary general assembly of the North East Regional Football Association which covers Teso and Karamoja held at Steron Walls in Soroti city on Friday.

John Odongo, the chairperson of the North East Regional Football Association said they had observed that there isn’t a capable challenger to Magogo.

He explained that Magogo has done a great job to improve sports in both regions and the country at large because of his leadership abilities.

Agnes Mugena, a Fufa delegate and in Charge Women football in Uganda says Magogo played a great role to curve Fufa North East region from Eastern region.

She adds that women football in Uganda is enormously developing which is attributed to Magogo’s initiative.

Sylus Oluka, the Fufa North East delegate says football in both regions is developing because of Magogo’s good leadership.

Richard Ochom, the FUFA executive member in charge of player’s status in the country says as a region, they have decided to pledge their total support to Magogo.

Magogo is scheduled to run for the 3rd term of office as Fufa president in the elections scheduled to take place in August 2021.

Magogo took over the mantle of FUFA on August 31st, 2013 replacing Lawrence Mulindwa. He was re-elected in 2017 for another four-year term.

******

URN