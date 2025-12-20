Node Group wins Rising Agency of the Year at UMEA Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Node Group Consult has been named Rising Agency of the Year at the fifth anniversary of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS), held at the Serena Hotel in Kampala on December 11, 2025.

The agency’s winning entry highlighted its approach to innovation, problem solving, campaign execution, trend analysis, client service, ethical practices and effective client project management. Node Group operates across Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia and Ghana, supporting clients in multiple sectors.

The 2025 UMEAS ceremony brought together leading companies and brands to showcase marketing achievements under the theme “Promoting Sustainable Marketing Excellence.”

Organisers reported a 15% increase in award submissions compared to the previous year. The awards were initially inspired by marketing campaigns developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Node Group Chief Executive Officer Ian Rumanyika said the award reflects the agency’s people-centred approach to excellence.

“To all agency owners: Excellence happens when we partner with clients ethically, creatively, and with full responsibility for the outcomes we shape together,“ he said. “This award is a reminder that great agencies aren’t built by titles, but by people discovered, developed, empowered, and trusted to create impact. Agency excellence begins where client challenges meet inspired thinking.”

Rumanyika added that collaboration across teams has been key to the agency’s growth.

“Innovation thrives when everyone has a seat at the strategy table. At Node Group, our designers, business development and client service work together because breakthrough ideas don’t come from silos.”

Paul Businge, co-founder of Evolve Africa, the organisers of the awards, said the 2025 edition covered all aspects of marketing, communications, digital and advertising, from ideation to execution.

Businge also said a six-member marketing council determined all nominations and accounted for 60 per cent of the final scores in publicly voted categories, with the public contributing 40 per cent across seven of the 13 award categories.

“The marketing council played a critical role of ensuring professionalism at every stage of the process, as the awards aim to maintain credibility, transparency and fairness,” Businge said.

The marketing council comprised Dr Benedict Mugerwa, Immaculate Ngulumi Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbra Arimi Teddy and Jackie Namara Rukare.

Marketing Council lead John Paul Okwi said sustainability was a key consideration in the judging process, with emphasis placed on how campaigns used resources responsibly and delivered long-term return on investment.