Node Group named PR agency of the year at 2025 PRAU excellence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Node Group was crowned Best PR Agency of the Year at the 9th PRAU Excellence Awards, held on 4 December 2025 at Protea Hotel in Kampala. The agency also received a Certificate of Recognition for Best Social/Digital Communication Campaign, marking a strong milestone as it prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

The agency’s winning submission showcased the Node PR Fundi Masterclasses, its contributions to the public relations profession, and its initiatives in cross-generational mentorship, work ethics, campaign execution and personal growth.

Between January and May 2025, the PR Fundi Masterclass collaborated with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) to host free online training sessions for communications professionals across the continent.

Speaking at the event, the South African High Commissioner to Uganda, Solly Mollo, who served as Chief Guest, congratulated the winners and praised PRAU for spotlighting excellence.

He urged the association to explore partnership opportunities with the South African Commission to “promote the visibility of both countries through PR.”

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita reaffirmed the significance of the annual awards, noting that they were established to honour outstanding work in Uganda’s public relations sector across multiple categories, giving organisations and practitioners space to “showcase and be celebrated for their brilliance in executing strategic and well-thought-out communication concepts.”

Held under the theme “Recognizing Innovation and Impact in Public Relations,” this year’s ceremony convened communications professionals, corporate leaders, government officials, media practitioners and experts from interconnected fields, including marketing and advertising. Thirteen winners were announced across thirteen categories.

Reacting to the agency’s win, Node Group CEO Ian Rumanyika said, “These awards will inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering work that makes a meaningful difference”.

“Our philosophy is to move beyond traditional PR approaches and offer an ecosystem of data-proven strategic services in PR management and marketing”.