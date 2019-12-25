No christmas celebrations for Bundibugyo flood victims

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While the rest of the World is celebrating Christmas, floods victims in the mountainous Bundibugyo District are living a tale of hopelessness and pain.

The more than 1000 displaced person camped at Semuliki High Secondary School in Harugale Sub County and Bubukwanga Transit Camp in Bubukwanga Sub County, have no hope of joining the festivities.

Rose Kugonza, one of the flood victims and mother of 5 from Busaru Sub County, says they lost everything during the Dec 7th, 2019 floods.

According to Kugonza, Christmas means nothing when she has no food for her children and place where she calls home.

Rose’s story isn’t any different from that of Biira Keziya, who describes this festive season as the hardest ever in their lives with limited or no food at all and an uncertain future.

Both mothers say they are harboring the pain of failing to make their young ones happy just like it has been in the past festive sessions.

80-year- Nelson Masereka told URN that they hardly get what to eat and when it happens it is a meal of posho and beans served once a day.

He expected the local leaders and Government to at least reach out to them during Christmas but nothing has happened over the last two weeks they have spent in the camp.

Rukara Johnston, the leader of Semuliki camp, says the authorities had earlier informed them that the camp isn’t a camp and advised that those with the capacity to join their relatives for Christmas should do so.

Rukara told URN that the affected residents have nothing to celebrate during this Christmas.

He also notes that they are at the risk of contracting diseases such as cholera because of the poor hygiene and sanitation in the camp.

Rukara notes that for the elderly like him, the conditions in the camp including sleeping on the floor, single meals and less medical attention are unfavorable.

Ronald Mutegeki, the Bundibugyo LC V Chairperson, says the District and local partners have offered what is within their means. He hopes that well-wishers and other partners can set a side something during this festive season for the flood victims both in camps and to those staying with friends and relatives.

According to our reporter, Semuliki, which hosts over 800 displaced persons, mostly mothers and children lacks bedding’s with some sleeping on the floor. Each classroom hosts about 100 people who sleep without mosquito nets and special shelters for mothers.

The December 7th floods in Bundibugyo devastated 12 sub counties from Bwamba and Bughendara counties and claimed 20 people. The rains also washed away several crop gardens, properties and soils from hill tops. Over 1,152 households were affected.

