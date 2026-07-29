NMG staff to work remotely as company assesses offices for full reopening

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda staff will continue working remotely as the company assesses its offices before allowing employees to return following the resumption of operations.

The directive was communicated to employees after the media house announced the restoration of its television, radio, print and digital platforms. While operations have officially resumed, staff will only return to the Namuwongo headquarters and Serena broadcast facilities once the premises have been assessed and cleared by management.

“All staff who may be required to immediately return to our Namuwongo and Serena offices will be contacted directly by their supervisors with necessary guidance and instruction,” an internal Human Resources communication states.

The company said it would continue updating employees as the assessment progresses and management determines when staff can safely return to the affected offices. For weeks, NMG had been preparing for a possible resumption of operations.

Editorial teams developed business continuity plans, while journalists continued holding virtual editorial meetings and preparing stories for publication once broadcasting and publishing resumed.

A journalist who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity said newsroom managers maintained regular communication with staff throughout the shutdown, although the prolonged closure had affected morale as uncertainty over the company’s reopening persisted.

Employees based at Commercial Plaza, where The EastAfrican newspaper and other departments are located, have been directed to resume physical work since the premises were not affected by the security operation.

A source familiar with the company’s operations said Commercial Plaza remained functional throughout the shutdown but could not operate at full capacity because several key services depended on the Namuwongo headquarters and Serena facilities.

The shutdown began on June 28 after security forces sealed NMG’s Namuwongo headquarters and its broadcast facilities at Serena Conference Centre, forcing the suspension of operations at the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM and Dembe FM.Throughout the closure, security personnel maintained a presence at both locations, with soldiers deployed across different sections of the premises.

The announcement of the company’s reopening has been met with relief, cautious optimism and lingering uncertainty among employees after weeks of disruption.For many staff members, the resumption of operations eased concerns about their jobs, incomes and the future of the media house.

The shutdown was particularly difficult for freelancers and employees whose earnings depended on daily newsroom, production and print operations, as the suspension significantly reduced opportunities to work and earn.

During meetings held throughout the shutdown, NMG management, including officials from the company’s headquarters in Kenya, assured employees that staff welfare remained a priority and that employment benefits would be addressed during the period of interrupted operations.