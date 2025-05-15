NIRA: We are ready for May 27th mass enrolment, ID renewal

Since many schools will be open, NIRA teams will visit schools as well. Parents should avail children with necessary details or documents, if they qualify, to do the exercise from school.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has reassured Ugandans that the country’s most ambitious ever digital exercise, in which 15.8 million cards that are expiring next month will be renewed and 17.2 million more citizens registered, will be seamless — if they cooperate.

“The key role of all citizens is to present themselves at the nearest registration point with the required documentation and register or renew their IDs,” NIRA Executive Director, Rosemary Kisembo said yesterday, as she gave details of how the exercise will be run in all 10,594 parishes across Uganda starting May 27, 2025.

“Citizens are implored to mobilize friends and families of all ages (babies, toddlers, teenagers, the elderly and all others) to participate in this exercise.”

There will be different requirements for those renewing, and those registering for the first time, as for those changing their details. While registering and renewals will be handled at parish level, those seeking change of details will have to do this at the District NIRA offices. With emphasis on digital, those renewing or getting IDs for the first time, will have an option to start the process online. Online pre-registration, which will go live on May 27 For those renewing their now expired IDSs, the National Identification Number (NIN) will be a key requirement. “To renew your ID you only show up and provide your name, NIN, expiry date of the card. If you have the physical card the better,” an official said. NIRA is the statutory body mandated under the Registration of Persons Act to maintain a comprehensive and secure National Identification Register. At yesterday’s presser, NIRA Executive Director Kisembo outlined what the registration will look like at each parish (see graphic above, and details bottom), and stressed the importance LC1s will play in the process. “The parish (Muluka) will be the heart of operations during Mass Enrolment and Renewal Exercise. LC 1 chairpersons will support the identification and recommendation of citizens; will mobilize the village, communicate the mass enrolment schedules; will guide the household registration of the SAGE and other vulnerable groups in specially designed programmes,” Kisembo stressed. The new-look Ids will have biometrics including fingerprints and the iris. Furthermore, the new ID will support online verification, offline verification, digital signature, secure credentials access support, eGovernment service support, physical authentication, all leading mobile plus tablet platforms and Mobile ID. The mass enrollment and renewal drive that rolls off on May 27, is expected to benefit over 33 million Ugandans — including 15.8 million whose National IDs are set to expire by June 2025, and another 17.2 million citizens, many of whom have never been registered. In a similar media brief recently, State Minister for Internal Affairs Minister Gen. David Muhoozi tested the systems physically. “The pilot phase, which began on May 2 and ends on May 26, allowed us to test systems, equipment, and procedures. We are now ready to commence full operations across all 146 districts starting May 27,” Muhoozi stated. “The key services provided include ID card renewals (free of charge), New registrations for children and adults (free of charge), Change or correction of particulars (UGX 200,000), Replacement of lost cards (UGX 50,000).” Applicants will be required to present proper identification documents. For renewals, an original or copy of the expired ID or a police letter for lost cards is needed. NIRA states that first-time applicants must provide documents proving parentage or ancestral ties and may need certification from local authorities.

The Minister also emphasized timely participation. “We urge all Ugandans to participate actively and truthfully in this exercise. Identity is central to planning, security, and service delivery. We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind.” The government expects to complete the renewal process before August 12, 2025, the date when the statutory extension on expired IDs officially ends. During the initial 3–5 months, ID processing is expected to take up to four weeks but will shorten to two weeks as systems stabilise, officials said. Muhoozi cautioned Ugandans to avoid duplications. “Those with existing National Identification Numbers (NINs) should not register afresh but use the Change of Particulars service if needed.” **** ✳ THE REGISTRATION CENTRE (see graphic top)

4. The registration centre at the parish shall function as follows; a. Zone A – Registration and Enrolment of Vulnerable and special groups specifically children 5 years and below and pregnant women, b. Zone B – Mass Enrolment–Registration and Enrolment of unregistered i. Zone B1– Pre-registered – 1 machine ii. Zone B2 – Persons who have not pre-registered – 2 machines c. Zone C – Mass Renewal Applicants i. Zone C1– Pre-registered for Renewal – 1 machine ii. Zone C2 – Persons who have not pre-registered – 2 machines d. Zone D – Card Issuance e. Zone E – Registration and Enrolment of Vulnerable and special groups specifically Persons living with Disabilities and SAGE f. Information Area – 1 machine i. Forms ii. Pens iii. GISO/Defense Secretaries/ PISO and LC’s

✳ Citizenship 🟥 Citizenship in the constitution of Uganda falls under the following categories Citizenship by Birth / Descent for tribes under schedule 3 of the Constitution and where ancestry existed in the borders of Uganda before 1st February 1926.

Citizenship by naturalization granted by Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

Citizenship by registration granted by Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

✳ Citizens will be required to present the following requirements for each service:- SERVICE Cost REQUIREMENTS 1 Renewal This service will be free of charge a) During the application process an applicant shall present an Original or a Photocopy of the expired ID card or a valid police letter where the card is lost. b) During the issuance of the new card, a citizen shall present the expired card for invalidation or a valid police letter where the Original ID is lost or stolen. A renewal is not a change or correction of particulars, therefore, the new card will bear the biographic details of the old card. Your NIN will not change. 2 New Registration for children below 18 years of age This service will be free of charge A photocopy of the National ID belonging to at least one parent. In the absence of the parents identification, the applicant shall present the identification of; a) One of the four grandparents b) A Blood relative who is a direct descendant of any of the four grandparents A minor is expected to come to the registration point with an adult supporting the identification process. 3 New Registration of Adults above 18 years of Age This service will be free of charge For citizens of Uganda by birth, a photocopy of the National ID belonging to at least one parent. In the absence of the parents identification, the applicant shall present the identification of; a) One of the four grandparents b) A Blood relative who is a direct descendant of any of the four grandparents c) A valid letter from the LC1 Chairman, parish chief or LC3 and endorsed by the GISO or DISO or RDC. NB: A Registration Officer may request additional information to establish citizenship. It is the duty of the applicant to present complete, accurate and reliable information in order to fast track this process. Citizens in other categories will present a valid certificate of citizenship from Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control. 4 Change / Correction of Particulars UGX. 200,000/= This service will only be offered at NIRA District offices and not at parish registration points given the legal requirements and documentation. A full list of documentation required to support this application is available on the NIRA website, www.nira.go.ug Change of particulars attracts a fee During the issuance of the new card, a citizen shall present the expired card for defacing or a valid police letter where the Original ID is lost or stolen 5 Replacement of a new lost ID UGX. 50,000/= In cases where you have lost the old ID, you are advised to renew. Replacement attracts a fee ****