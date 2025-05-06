All set as 33 million Ugandan await mass national ID enrollment, renewal

The State Minister for Internal Affairs Minister Gen. David Muhoozi on Monday launched the drive at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, notinig that the initiative, spearheaded by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), follows years of preparation and a successful pilot phase.
“The pilot phase, which began on May 2 and ends on May 26, allowed us to test systems, equipment, and procedures. We are now ready to commence full operations across all 146 districts starting May 27,” Muhoozi stated.
The mass enrollment and renewal drive is expected to benefit over 33 million Ugandans, including 15.8 million whose National IDs are set to expire by June 2025, and another 17.2 million citizens, many of whom have never been registered. NIRA is the statutory body mandated under the Registration of Persons Act to maintain a comprehensive and secure National Identification Register.
Since its establishment in 2025, the register has grown to include biometric and biographic data for over 27.7 million Ugandans. With improvements in registration processes, the upcoming registration marks a critical phase in the efforts to modernise identity management and prepare for key national processes, including the 2026 general elections.
According to Muhoozi, the exercise is a response to the looming expiry of a significant number of ID cards and the growing demand for identity services, he noted that the cabinet approved the mass exercise in August 2022.
Preparations have included major investments in technology and infrastructure. “In July 2024, NIRA signed a contract with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions, resulting in the acquisition of 5,665 biometric registration kits (fully delivered by January 2025),” he revealed “Two high-speed card production machines (installed in March 2025) capable of printing up to 100,000 laser-engraved cards daily.”
He further announced that the system also introduces online pre-registration, which will go live on May 27, coinciding with the national launch. “From May 27, NIRA will deploy teams to every parish in the country, operating under a rotating schedule agreed upon with local governments,” he said. “The key services provided include ID card renewals (free of charge), New registrations for children and adults (free of charge), Change or correction of particulars (UGX 200,000), Replacement of lost cards (UGX 50,000).”
Applicants will be required to present proper identification documents. For renewals, an original or copy of the expired ID or a police letter for lost cards is needed. First-time applicants must provide documents proving parentage or ancestral ties and may need certification from local authorities.
The Minister emphasised the importance of timely participation “We urge all Ugandans to participate actively and truthfully in this exercise. Identity is central to planning, security, and service delivery. We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind.” “The government expects to complete the renewal process before August 12, 2025, the date when the statutory extension on expired IDs officially ends. During the initial 3–5 months, ID processing is expected to take up to four weeks but will shorten to two weeks as systems stabilise,” he added.
He cautioned Ugandans to avoid duplications; those with existing National Identification Numbers (NINs) should not register afresh but use the Change of Particulars service if needed.
✳ Citizenship
🟥 Citizenship in the constitution of Uganda falls under the following categories
- Citizenship by Birth / Descent for tribes under schedule 3 of the Constitution and where ancestry existed in the borders of Uganda before 1st February 1926.
- Citizenship by naturalization granted by Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control
- Citizenship by registration granted by Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control
- Dual Citizenship granted by Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control
- Citizenship under Article 9 of the 1995 Constitution.
✳ Citizens will be required to present the following requirements for each service:-
|SERVICE
|Cost
|REQUIREMENTS
|1
|Renewal
|This service will be free of charge
|a) During the application process an applicant shall present an Original or a Photocopy of the expired ID card or a valid police letter where the card is lost.
b) During the issuance of the new card, a citizen shall present the expired card for invalidation or a valid police letter where the Original ID is lost or stolen.
A renewal is not a change or correction of particulars, therefore, the new card will bear the biographic details of the old card. Your NIN will not change.
|2
|New Registration for children below 18 years of age
|This service will be free of charge
|A photocopy of the National ID belonging to at least one parent. In the absence of the parents identification, the applicant shall present the identification of;
a) One of the four grandparents
b) A Blood relative who is a direct descendant of any of the four grandparents
A minor is expected to come to the registration point with an adult supporting the identification process.
|3
|New Registration of Adults above 18 years of Age
|This service will be free of charge
|For citizens of Uganda by birth, a photocopy of the National ID belonging to at least one parent. In the absence of the parents identification, the applicant shall present the identification of;
a) One of the four grandparents
b) A Blood relative who is a direct descendant of any of the four grandparents
c) A valid letter from the LC1 Chairman, parish chief or LC3 and endorsed by the GISO or DISO or RDC.
NB: A Registration Officer may request additional information to establish citizenship. It is the duty of the applicant to present complete, accurate and reliable information in order to fast track this process.
Citizens in other categories will present a valid certificate of citizenship from Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.
|4
|Change / Correction of Particulars
|UGX. 200,000/=
|This service will only be offered at NIRA District offices and not at parish registration points given the legal requirements and documentation.
A full list of documentation required to support this application is available on the NIRA website, www.nira.go.ug
Change of particulars attracts a fee
During the issuance of the new card, a citizen shall present the expired card for defacing or a valid police letter where the Original ID is lost or stolen
|5
|Replacement of a new lost ID
|UGX. 50,000/=
|In cases where you have lost the old ID, you are advised to renew. Replacement attracts a fee
