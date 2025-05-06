All set as 33 million Ugandan await mass national ID enrollment, renewal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The mass enrollment and renewal drive that rolls off on May 27, is expected to benefit over 33 million Ugandans — including 15.8 million whose National IDs are set to expire by June 2025, and another 17.2 million citizens, many of whom have never been registered.

The State Minister for Internal Affairs Minister Gen. David Muhoozi on Monday launched the drive at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, notinig that the initiative, spearheaded by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), follows years of preparation and a successful pilot phase.

“The pilot phase, which began on May 2 and ends on May 26, allowed us to test systems, equipment, and procedures. We are now ready to commence full operations across all 146 districts starting May 27,” Muhoozi stated.

NIRA is the statutory body mandated under the Registration of Persons Act to maintain a comprehensive and secure National Identification Register.

Since its establishment in 2025, the register has grown to include biometric and biographic data for over 27.7 million Ugandans. With improvements in registration processes, the upcoming registration marks a critical phase in the efforts to modernise identity management and prepare for key national processes, including the 2026 general elections.

According to Muhoozi, the exercise is a response to the looming expiry of a significant number of ID cards and the growing demand for identity services, he noted that the cabinet approved the mass exercise in August 2022.

Preparations have included major investments in technology and infrastructure. “In July 2024, NIRA signed a contract with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions, resulting in the acquisition of 5,665 biometric registration kits (fully delivered by January 2025),” he revealed “Two high-speed card production machines (installed in March 2025) capable of printing up to 100,000 laser-engraved cards daily.”

He further announced that the system also introduces online pre-registration, which will go live on May 27, coinciding with the national launch. “From May 27, NIRA will deploy teams to every parish in the country, operating under a rotating schedule agreed upon with local governments,” he said. “The key services provided include ID card renewals (free of charge), New registrations for children and adults (free of charge), Change or correction of particulars (UGX 200,000), Replacement of lost cards (UGX 50,000).”

Applicants will be required to present proper identification documents. For renewals, an original or copy of the expired ID or a police letter for lost cards is needed. First-time applicants must provide documents proving parentage or ancestral ties and may need certification from local authorities.

The Minister emphasised the importance of timely participation “We urge all Ugandans to participate actively and truthfully in this exercise. Identity is central to planning, security, and service delivery. We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind.” “The government expects to complete the renewal process before August 12, 2025, the date when the statutory extension on expired IDs officially ends. During the initial 3–5 months, ID processing is expected to take up to four weeks but will shorten to two weeks as systems stabilise,” he added.

He cautioned Ugandans to avoid duplications; those with existing National Identification Numbers (NINs) should not register afresh but use the Change of Particulars service if needed.