NIRA trains 10,594 Registration Assistants for mass Uganda ID renewal exercise

Over 10,000 Registration Assistants commence training for Mass enrolment and Mass Renewal exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Registration Assistants will soon be deployed across the country to collect, capture, and update bio data and biometrics of Ugandans at parish level. At each and every parish across the country, they will register citizens for NINs, national ID cards as well as carry out renewal of expired IDs.

Set to begin next month, the initiative aims to register 17.2 million Ugandans and also renew 15.8 million ID cards that have technically expired between 2024 and 2025. The government last year extended validity of expiry of all IDS for one year.

This massive undertaking by the National Identification and Registration Authority-Uganda (NIRA) has seen 10,594 Registration Assistants commence training this week for the mass enrolment and mass renewal exercise.

A total of 21 regional centers across the country have this week brought together trainee Registration Assistants to be skilled in preparation for National ID renewal.

The trainees that have been batched up into different groups, will each be given hands-on training for four days, paving way for other groups in succession.

To evaluate skills and knowledge of the Registration Assistants trainees, NIRA has even subjected the first group into an exit test.

“Its interesting to find out how, a good number of these trainees have been able to remarkably grasp the material,” said a NIRA official after the theoretical and practical exercise – that he said was an overwhelming success.

The new kits feature advanced components, including iris readers, solar panels, extra battery power, and a secondary screen that allows applicants to review their data in real-time as it is being captured. These enhancements are expected to streamline the registration process, particularly in remote areas where access to power and other resources may be limited.

A total of 21 regional centers are training Registration Assistants for National ID renewal. Each group will have a four-day training session, allowing for successive groups to follow. Last year, NIRA attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants for these positions@NIRA_Ug pic.twitter.com/jxuN7AgRLS — Kyobe Sarah. N (@kyobesarah) March 20, 2025

The NIRA official said customer care will be key to the success of the programme.

“Imagine an environment in which each visitor is uniquely treated and prioritized, guided throughout the registration process, their biometric and bio data accurately captured, and they are given an opportunity to be heard during the process? That exactly is what we aim for, and its the reason we are taking time to instill skills to Registration Assistants,” the NIRA official said.

He stressed that renewing of ID cards whose expiry dates elapsed will be free of charge. Each citizen will be expected to simply show up with their expired card and it shall be renewed at Parish level.

Trainees will undergo an in depth understanding of the NIRA mandate, legal framework governing our registration services, data privacy and protection, their roles, customer care and the dos and don’ts in, citizenship verification. They will also be thoroughly equipped with biometric kits and scanner operation skills.

At one of the sessions, the Executive Director of NIRA Rosemary Kisembo, delivered an engaging presentation on “Customer Care”, emphasizing how the organisation she leads considers putting citizens first, in the execution of their duty.

She appealed to trainees to exercise empathy in the field.

“I would like you to put yourselves in the shoes of the people you serve, most of whom have different challenges. Treat them the same way you would want to be treated,” she told them.

Sound on: “I’m very ready, very ready” How to find out @NIRA_Ug has delivered on equipping Registration Assistants for #NIDMassEnrollmentUg and #NIDMassRenewalUg exercise pic.twitter.com/tcTgatOlIJ — Peter Okwalinga Jr. (@Oquals) March 20, 2025

Do you guys remember those things @NIRA_Ug did during the assessment of candidates 4 #NIDMassEnrollmentUg temporary jobs? They gave opportunities 2 PWDs, breastfeeding & expecting mothers etc. Well they are doing the samething in the ongoing training of successful candidates. pic.twitter.com/lPsPhAMd9M — Peter Okwalinga Jr. (@Oquals) March 19, 2025

It’s all love and Joy in Mubende as Registration Assistants from Kakumiro and Mubende are undergoing training for the new Enrollment system in preparation for the #MassEnrollmentandRenewal Exercise. pic.twitter.com/2O7mLQfXM8 — NIRA (@NIRA_Ug) March 21, 2025

*****

RELATED STORIES

****