Ninety-year-old Tibyangye robbed clean at Namugongo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thieves have robbed clean an elderly pilgrim from Bushenyi district. Bernard Tibyangye who is well into the nineties, will live to remember this year’s Martyrs celebration after losing sh230,000 and his travel documents to thugs.

According to Tibyangye, he was robbed of his wallet containing sh230,000 when he stepped out of Namugongo Catholic shrines on Wednesday to buy something to eat.

Tibyangye, who looked worried, told our reporter at Namugongo that he has expected to use the money for his travel and other pilgrims back to Bushenyi after the Martyrs day celebrations.

According to Tibyangye, he came to Namugongo to get more blessing and praise God for the life he has given him.

He said a few people of his age are able to walk or talk steadily like he does meaning that God perhaps gave him a unique life.

Despite losing the money, Tibyangye said he will not curse anyone because he has seen it all, adding that God has given him money throughout and losing some doesn’t mean the end of his life.

Tibyangye has been attending the Namugongo Martyrs’ celebrations since 2010 and feels energized whenever he makes it to the shrines.

He says losing money and documents will not stop him from praising God and the martyrs who have strengthened his belief.

Fr. Joseph Muwonge, the Incharge of popularizing information about Uganda martyrs, says pilgrims need to be careful with their property since not all those who come to Namugongo are worshipers.

Muwonge says several people trek miles to Namugongo every year to commit evil such as theft. He commends security forces for the good work so far done in as far as the protecting the pilgrims is concerned.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, says they have deployed numerous uniform and plain clothed security personnel to deal with all criminals planning to disrupt peaceful celebrations.

She also says security has installed 63 closed circuit television cameras to monitor movements at the shrines, saying it will help identify criminals for prosecution.

In addition, four surveillance helicopters have been lined and will begin work on June 1 when more pilgrims are expected to arrive at Namugongo for the June 3rd celebrations.

****

URN