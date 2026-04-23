Policewoman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | URN | A female police constable has died after allegedly being stabbed by her jilted boyfriend in Gulu City on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Harriet Akera attached to Namukosi Police Station in Mityana District. According to the police report, Akera was murdered at 2:30 p.m. in Library Cell, Bardege Layibi Division.

Police reports indicate that Akera had travelled from Mityana district to Gulu city on Tuesday to meet her boyfriend, identified as Denis Brian Apire, 26, a mobile money agent, in a bid to resolve ongoing misunderstandings in their relationship.

According to police, the couple met earlier on Wednesday morning at Flamingo guesthouse in the city centre, where they held discussions before parting ways.

Police reports indicate that at around 2:10 p.m Wednesday afternoon, the deceased reportedly contacted Apire and they agreed to meet again in Library Cell. It remains unclear why the deceased called the suspect at the time and the subject of their discussions according to the police.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West Police Spokesperson, told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Thursday morning that it was during the second meeting that a quarrel erupted between the two.

Uganda Radio Network understands that at the second meeting, the deceased reportedly attempted to arrest Apire while calling for help from nearby residents alleging the suspect was a thief.

Mudong noted that the suspect during the confrontation allegedly drew a knife from his waist and stabbed the police constable in the back and shoulder. The suspect had reportedly purchased the knife earlier that day from a local market in Gulu City, according to Mudong.

Mudong said Akera collapsed at the scene and was rushed by bystanders to Victory Health Centre for first aid before being referred to St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor, where she succumbed to the injuries at about 4:50 p.m on Wednesday.

According to Mudong, Apire was arrested at the scene after being rescued from an angry mob and is currently in police custody at Gulu Central Police Station.

He also noted that police detectives have recovered the knife believed to have been used in the murder adding that a team of investigators led by the Deputy Inspector of Police visited and documented the scene.

Uganda Radio Network also understands that the suspect, during a confession after being intercepted by boda boda taxi operators accused the deceased of infidelity, a move he allegedly prompted him to commit the crime.

He alleged the deceased broke up the relationship with him after he had confronted her several times about her infidelity, adding that she also took into her possession several of his household properties, including a television set, a table, a mattress, a bed and chairs, among others.

The deceased’s body remains at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor pending a postmortem examination.