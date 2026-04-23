Stanbic launches 11th Schools Championship to drive youth innovation and job creation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has launched the 11th edition of the National Schools Championship (NSC), a flagship initiative aimed at equipping young people with practical skills in innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to tackle youth unemployment.

The programme, unveiled on Monday, forms part of the bank’s corporate social investment agenda and coincides with its 35 years of operations in Uganda.

This year’s competition has already drawn nearly 1,000 applications from secondary and vocational institutions across the country, highlighting growing interest among young people in enterprise and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Tunde Thorpe said the championship is designed to shift young people’s mindset from job-seeking to job-creation.

“Uganda’s future lies in empowering young people to become innovators and entrepreneurs. Through this programme, we are equipping learners with the skills and confidence to create solutions, build enterprises, and drive economic growth,” Thorpe said.

He added that the initiative aligns with Stanbic’s purpose—“Uganda is our home; we drive her growth”—and its Positive Impact agenda, which focuses on enterprise development, job creation, and inclusive participation, particularly among youth, women, and underserved communities.

Skills for the future

Running under the theme “Powering Innovation for Job Creation,” the 2026 edition is part of the bank’s broader strategy to support local enterprise development, with up to Shs1 trillion earmarked for business growth and socio-economic transformation.

The championship emphasizes hands-on learning through teacher training, student innovation toolkits, mentorship, and a residential boot camp for top-performing participants.

Allen Kagina, Chairperson of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, underscored the importance of such initiatives in tackling unemployment.

“Skills are the currency of the future. Programmes like this are essential in preparing young people to participate productively in the economy,” Kagina said.

Similarly, Juliet Muzoora Atuhairwe noted that the championship complements government efforts to promote competence-based learning.

“This programme gives learners an opportunity to apply knowledge, innovate, and develop solutions that are relevant to their communities and the country’s development,” she said.

Expanding impact

Since its inception, the National Schools Championship has reached nearly one million learners, supported the creation of more than 200 student-led enterprises, and engaged over 500 schools nationwide.

According to Diana Ondoga, the programme remains central to the bank’s commitment to education and youth empowerment.

“We are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. Beyond competition, this platform nurtures ideas, builds confidence, and equips young people with skills to succeed,” Ondoga said.

She added that about 70 percent of the bank’s corporate social investment is directed towards education, reflecting a long-term focus on human capital development.

This year’s edition will bring together learners from about 200 schools, with top innovators advancing to a national boot camp scheduled for May at Gayaza High School.

Ondoga encouraged participants to fully embrace the opportunity.

“Think boldly, innovate fearlessly, and develop solutions that can transform your communities and create jobs,” she said.