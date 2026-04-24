Hellen Nakimuli sent off with three gun salute

Kalangala, Uganda | URN | Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament who died on Sunday, has been laid to rest in Luwero District.

‎Nakimuli died at Alexandria Medical Centre after unsuccessful surgery for fibroid.

‎Her body arrived at her ancestral home in Lunyolya village, Kalagala Sub-county, Luwero District, at around 3:30pm on Thursday. This was after the funeral Mass earlier at St Nicolas Orthodox Cathedral at Namungoona.

Nakimuli was accorded a three-gun salute as her body was lowered into the grave at 5:50pm.

Before her burial, ‎Members of Parliament, National Unity Platform President,representatives from Buganda Kingdom, and family members were among mourners who eulogized Nakimuli as tenacious, great sportswoman and a voice for fishermen and the girl child, among others.

‎In an audio message to mourners, National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi said he was still in shock over Nakimuli’s sudden death. He described her as a woman full of life, consistent, tenacious, and dedicated to change, saying she would be dearly missed.

‎Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi though Nakimuli was soft-spoken, she was outspoken on issues affecting her constituents and the people of Uganda.

‎Ssenyonyi said Nakimuli was highly committed to every duty assigned to her and was a good ambassador for the Orthodox Church. He described her as an activist against corruption and a voice for the oppressed.

Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, said that Nakimuli was the last surviving Orthodox MP in incoming 12th Parliament, adding that now that voice has fallen silent.

Ssekikubo added that despite her allegiance to the National Unity Platform, she was friendly to all MPs, including those from the NRM. This was evident during her burial, where unity by all MPs was displayed irrespective of political parties.

‎Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Information Minister of Buganda Kingdom who represented Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, hailed Nakimuli for championing the girl child cause and for her contribution to the kingdom’s activities.

‎Nakimuli’s father, Rev. Christopher Walusimbi, thanked mourners for standing with the family and asked them to pray for them.

‎Nakimuli was buried near five of her siblings who died earlier.She is survived by one daughter.