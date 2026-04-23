Financial markets offer liquidity, predictable returns, and flexibility

Uganda’s Financial Markets are Steadily Growing Attracting Participation for All

COMMENT | YUNUS MUGALU | Uganda’s improving financial markets are making it possible for ordinary citizens to participate in a sector that was once the preserve of high-net-worth individuals and large corporate entities.

This shift is both deliberate and transformative. What we are seeing is a fundamental democratisation of finance. What was once the domain of institutions and wealthy investors is now increasingly accessible to ordinary Ugandans.

For decades, access to financial instruments such as government securities was largely limited to institutional investors, while most Ugandans defaulted to land and real estate assets that were visible, familiar, and perceived to be safe. But that dynamic is changing.

Uganda’s rise to third position in Africa on the Financial Markets Index reflects growing confidence in its regulatory environment and product range. Key reforms such as the introduction of long-term government bonds of up to 20 and 25 years have not only created more investment opportunities but also benchmark pricing for long-term capital, allowing investors to better assess risk and returns.

At the same time, innovation is widening participation. Uganda’s planned Sovereign Sukuk, estimated at about EUR 405 million, is expected to tap into new pools of Sharia-compliant capital, while simplified access to Central Securities Depository (CSD) accounts has lowered barriers for retail investors.

Today, individuals can invest in Treasury bills and bonds in denominations as low as Ushs100,000.

Historically, our market has been smaller in volume, but today Uganda is outperforming many of its African peers in terms of openness and product variety. These reforms are opening up entirely new pools of investment capital and are beginning to shift investment behaviour.

While real estate created the ‘land-rich but cash-poor’ problem, financial markets now offer an alternative with liquidity, predictable returns, and flexibility.

Unlike property, government securities can be sold in part, often within a day, offering investors quick access to cash. Returns are also competitive, with Treasury bonds currently yielding up to 16 percent per annum, outperforming many rental investments once costs are considered.

Equally important is predictability. Bonds pay fixed interest every six months, giving investors a reliable income stream.

For an investor, that certainty of cash flow is very powerful, as you know exactly when you will be paid and how much.

Financial institutions are moving to support this shift. Pearl Bank, for instance, is offering access to government securities alongside fixed deposits and Savings on its Wendi digital platform, which integrates remittance services to mobilise savings from Ugandans at home and abroad. The goal is to make participation in financial markets seamless and accessible.

As access improves, Uganda’s financial markets are steadily evolving from an exclusive domain into an inclusive platform, one where ordinary citizens can not only save but actively participate in building the country’s economic future.

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Yunus Mugula is Pearl Bank’s Chief Treasury & Markets Officer.