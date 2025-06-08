Ngabi Nsamba crowned champions of the Airtel BIKA 2025 Tournament

Ngabi Nsamba clan wins Bika Tournament for the 2nd time in a row with Ushs. 9million.

Wankulukuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The curtains have officially closed on the Airtel BIKA 2025 Tournament with a thrilling final match that saw the Ngabi Nsamba clan crowned champions after a dramatic showdown against Ndiga at the packed Muteesa I Stadium in Wankulukuku.

In a highly anticipated clash between two of Buganda’s footballing powerhouses, Ngabi Nsamba, who were last year’s champions, held their nerve and put on a spirited display to clinch the title in front of thousands of passionate fans. The match lived up to the billing, with both sides showcasing resilience, pride, and tactical brilliance in a what has been widely hailed as one of the most competitive BIKA finals in recent years.

The clans played and went through eliminations up to round 16, where they were clustered into 4 groups that then qualified for the quarter-finals. The two teams had secured their spots in the final after intense semi-final clashes. Ngabi Ensamba had edged past Kkobe on penalties following a goalless draw, while Ndiga also advanced via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate with Nsenene.

Ngabi Nsamba clinched the title for the second time in dramatic fashion, edging Ndiga 6-5 in a tense penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. The victory earned them the top prize of Ushs. 9 million.

Ndiga, who fought hard but fell just short, walked away as first runners-up with Ushs. 7 million. In the third-place playoff, Nsenene edged Kobe 1-0 in a tightly contested match to secure bronze and a cash prize of Ushs. 3 million.

Speaking after the match, Mr. Ali Balunywa, Sales Director at Airtel Uganda, congratulated the champions and expressed pride in Airtel’s continued support of the tournament:

“Congratulations to Ngabi Nsamba for their well-deserved victory. This year’s BIKA Tournament has once again demonstrated the power of sport to unite communities, celebrate culture, and nurture talent. Airtel is proud to be part of this incredible journey and to contribute to Buganda’s rich heritage through sports.”

The Airtel BIKA Tournament, which brought together over 52 clans, has grown into a foundational event that blends culture, identity, and community engagement. This year’s edition featured fierce competition, unforgettable moments, and an unmatched display of clan pride.

Also, in attendance was the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga who commended the sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament and encouraged the youth to engage in sports as a purposeful activity.

“The BIKA Tournament is more than just football. It is a vessel of our heritage, unity, and discipline. I congratulate Ngabi Nsamba on their victory and applaud all the participating clans for keeping our traditions alive. I urge the youth to take part in sports and steer clear of negative habits such as drug abuse and idleness. They must be intentional about building their future. Together with Airtel Uganda, we celebrate not just a winning team, but a winning culture.”

As the 2025 edition concludes, the BIKA Tournament continues to stand as a symbol of Buganda’s enduring cultural pride and the limitless potential of grassroots talent. The road to next year’s title begins now, but for today, Ngabi Nsamba reigns supreme.