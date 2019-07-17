NFA burns poor quality tree seeds worth UGX24 million

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority-NFA has destroyed bags over 32 tree seed species valued at Shillings 24 million, saying they are of low quality.

The seeds were set ablaze at the National Tree Seed Center- NTSC in Namanve, which is responsible for collecting, processing and distributing quality tree seeds and planting materials to farmers through various centers under the NFA.

Among the tree seed species destroyed were avocadoes, budded oranges, pawpaw, pine, eucalyptus, musizi, terminalia, araucaria, grafted mangoes, jackfruit, acacia, Moringa and passion fruits.

The NFA Communications and Public Relations Manager, Aisha Alibhai, said they usually burn low quality seeds to stop them from making it to the market through quack agents claiming to be NFA officials.

“We have not only burnt our products but also poor seeds confiscated on the market from people selling absolute and poor quality seeds claiming to be NFA agents,” Alibhai said.

She noted that NFA has the capacity to implement supplies to various centers but not through hawkers. Alibhai noted that good quality seeds help farmers to produce better quality products and eliminate losses related to planting fake seed.

She also noted that they are in the process of engaging various seed companies on the quality of seeds they produce for the local market. Patrick Kakeeto, the Officer in charge of Seed Quality at NTSC notes that once seeds are of poor quality they cannot germinate or give good yields.

“These seeds go through testing in the laboratory before they are taken out to the market. Those that don’t meet the standards are put aside and burnt into ashes to avoid falling into the hands of bad people who can sell them to farmers,” Kakeeto explained.

He said their laboratory is equipped to test seeds for quality assurance using the International Seed Testing Association-ISTA guidelines.

