Newly elected independent MPs declare support for NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four independent newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs-elect) have formally declared their support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). They are Dr. Charles Ngabirano of Rwampara East, Patrick Ochan of Apac Municipality, Teopista Acamfua, Zombo District Woman MP, and Mutebi Bernard Mugoya of Bulamogi County in Kaliro District.

They were received by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, and the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, at the party headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Among welcomed the legislators to what she described as their political home and thanked Todwong for his stewardship of the party.

She conveyed greetings from the NRM National Chairman and President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and the party’s First National Vice Chairperson.“In our culture, a home that has visitors all the time is a successful home. The NRM remains open to leaders who believe in its vision and programs,” Among said. She added that out of 67 independent elected MPs, 55 are NRM-leaning.

Among also introduced Counsel Yusuf Nsibambi, formerly a senior leader in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who has officially joined the NRM today. Nsibambi previously served as FDC’s legal counsel and Vice Chairperson for the Central Region. The Speaker commended Nsibambi for publicly stating that the recent elections were free and fair despite losing his parliamentary seat in Mawokota, describing his position as a demonstration of transparency and integrity.

Nsibambi said his decision to join the NRM followed his experience in Parliament and his appreciation of government programs, as well as the party’s focus on delivering services to Ugandans. The four independent MPs-elect explained that their initial independent bids were due to disputes during party primaries, but emphasized that they have remained aligned with the NRM’s ideology.

Rwampara East MP Charles Ngabirano said he has always been a member of the NRM and only ran as an independent after disagreements in the July 2025 party primaries. He noted that he actively mobilized support for President Museveni in his constituency, contributing to a strong presidential performance. Ngabirano pledged to support Speaker Among in the 12th Parliament and to continue his development agenda for Rwampara, having previously served in the 10th Parliament.

Teopista Acamfua said she contested as an independent after failing to obtain what she considered justice from the party tribunal following primary disputes. She added that she campaigned for President Museveni in Zombo District, which delivered 86.5 percent of the vote to the NRM presidential candidate. “I am not independent. I am NRM, and I am back to my father’s house,” Acamfua said, pledging to work with the party and support its leadership in Parliament.

Bernard Mutebi Mugoya, MP-elect for Bulamogi County, also cited unresolved primary disputes but said he returned to the electorate and won by a wide margin. He thanked the party leadership for welcoming him back and expressed readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding formalizing his cooperation with the NRM.

Patrick Ochan of Apac Municipality, re-elected on an independent ticket after previously standing on a UPC ticket, similarly declared his intention to work with the ruling party. Speaker Among, who is also the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), chaired the meeting and introduced the MPs-elect to the media, noting that additional independent MPs are expected to register and work with the NRM.

Secretary General Richard Todwong described the development as consistent with the NRM’s history of reconciling with leaders from other political backgrounds. He said the party remains focused on infrastructure development, peace and security, education, health, and household income improvement.

Todwong highlighted that the NRM organizes from the village level upward and mobilizes through elected party structures across parishes, sub-counties, and districts, attributing the party’s electoral performance to deliberate planning and organization. He also revealed that the NRM Central Executive Committee resolved to support Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the forthcoming Parliament, with a formal presentation to the parliamentary caucus at the appropriate time.

Workers’ MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara welcomed the new entrants, acknowledging that disputes are common during elections but praising the MPs-elect for choosing to remain within the party. Bukoto West MP Muhammad Muyanja Ssentayi also expressed support for Among’s leadership and accompanied Nsibambi to the event. Other NRM MPs, including Gyavira Ssemwanga and Bechaam Okware, attended the meeting.

