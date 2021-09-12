Sunday , September 12 2021
New Zambian president to make first trip abroad for UN meet

The Independent September 12, 2021 AFRICA 1 Comment

Lusaka, Zambia | XINHUA |  Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will make his first trip outside the country since winning last month’s elections by attending the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, his office said Saturday.

The Zambian leader will attend the UN General Assembly to be held in New York, the United States, from Sept. 20 to 25, according to a release.

The release said the Zambian leader will hold high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with other world leaders to discuss matters of beneficial development interest to the country.

Details of the president’s scheduled travel will be communicated through the foreign ministry, said the release.

