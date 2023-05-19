New EAC Regional Force Commander assumes office in North Kivu

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Gen. Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu, the new overall commander of the East African Community Regional Force under the peacekeeping mission in North Kivu, has assumed office.

Kiugu was appointed by Kenyan President William Ruto last month, to replace Maj. Gen. Jeff Nyaggah resigned citing aggravated threats to his safety. Nyaggah also cited a systematic plan to frustrate efforts of the EAC regional force in North Kivu province.

Kiugu assured residents and authorities of security from the troops under the peacekeeping mission and asked members of the public to resume carrying out business and other income-generating activities.

He hailed the DRC government for not objecting to his appointment describing it as another step to boost security in North Kivu province.

Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the Ugandan Contingent Commander is among the officials that witnessed Kiugu assuming office, according to Captain Hassan Ahmad Kato, the spokesperson for the Ugandan Contingent.

EAC regional force from countries of Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, and South Sudan deployed in North Kivu Province in December in accordance to the East African Heads of State Summit.

The troops are required to deploy in areas vacated by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels to pave the way for the dialogue process.

Their deployment follows fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers since March 28, 2022. The DRC government accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels, but Rwanda and the rebels strongly deny it.

Rebels accuse the DRC government of bad governance based on tribalism, corruption, and xenophobia among others.

