NCIP: Uganda and Kenya meet in Kampala to discuss SGR

The Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP) joint technical committee for the development of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is meeting in Kampala to review progress.

The meeting, attended by Ministers in charge of Works and Transport from all partner states, comes in the wake of Kenya’s successful completion and launch of its first section of the SGR network from Mombasa to Nairobi. It is expected to eventually extend to Malaba on the border with Uganda through Naivasha and Kisumu.

The Northern Corridor Integration Projects brings together Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Southern Sudan. The two day meeting will track progress and review performance of each countries’ implementation of the SGR regional Protocol.

The meeting also discussed strategies for faster implementation of the Standard Gauge Railway.

The countries, through the SGR Protocol, agreed to jointly develop and operate a modern, fast, reliable, efficient and high capacity railway transport system as a seamless single railway operation that will connect the countries to international markets through the sea at Mombasa port.

The SGR will connect to Kampala, Kigali and to Juba with spurs to strategic sites in each country.

According to a statement, the objective of the NCIP- SGR protocol is to :

1. Expedite economic growth and development of the Parties by reducing the cost of doing business and increase the region’s competitiveness;

2. Enhance spatial development along the SGR corridor;

3. Enhance efficient and cost effective movement of freight and passengers in the region to accelerate trade and services; and

4. Sustain development of other transport infrastructure and adopt new technologies to enhance economic development.

