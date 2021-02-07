Napak residents stage protest over increasing insecurity in the region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Napak district are protesting over the wanton killings of people in the district over the last few weeks. At least six people have been killed in gun violence over the last two weeks in Napak district alone.

Among the six killed in the past two weeks is Benjamin Lomongin, a parish chief of Nabwal in Iri-Iri sub county who was shot dead when muggers attacked his home on January 30. The community now faults the police and the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF for failing to provide security to the communities.

Now the youths are up in arms over the killings and the slow response by the security agencies. James Muya, one of the angry youths told Uganda Radio Network that the killings would have been contained if the security organs were keen to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Napak is bleeding,” “End Gun Violence,” and #Karamoja Lives Matter# read some of the placards carried by angry youth dressed in black t-shirts as they converged at Kokeris village, the junction to Matany trading centre on Saturday. But their demonstration was foiled before marching to the office of the Resident District Commissioner to hand over their petition.

Muya accuses the security organs of failing to trace the suspects adding that the new wave of killings is associated with revenge over raids. He expressed disappointment over botched investigations that have not brought any suspects to face justice.

Matayo Munyes, another resident of Napak and a member of the peace committee decried the security situation in the district and expressed fear for the lives of citizens.

The Napak District Police Commander, Gard Murungi said police had not allowed the demonstration to go on. “Demonstrations of all nature, whether peaceful are not allowed all over the country,” Murungi said.

The 3rd Division Army Spokesperson, Maj Peter Mugisa however rejected the blames on security forces saying the community has been covering up for armed gangs making it difficult for the UPDF and police to handle people with illegal guns.

URN