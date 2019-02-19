Napak LCV chairperson elected ULGA president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Napak LCV Chairperson, Joseph Lomonyang is the new President of the Uganda Local Government Association, ULGA.

Lomonyang, who has been the vice president ULGA for Karamoja region polled 140 votes against his only challenger, Joseph Luzige, who got 123 votes. He was declared amid protests from delegates, some of whom stormed out of the meeting before voting.

Out of the 399 delegates, only 263 delegates participated in the elections.

Charles Musoke, the ULGA Election Commissioner said the polls reflected the true aspirations of the delegates. He urged that whoever contests the outcome should petition the commission.

Earlier on, the outgoing ULGA President, George Mutabaazi, also Lwengo LCV Chairperson asked all other three candidates to withdraw from the race in favour of Lomonyang

His remarks, however, didn’t go well with other members who accused Mutabaazi of betraying the association to external forces. They also claimed that Mutabaazi had been bribed to step down.

Harriet Nanduttu, the district council speaker Manafwa who doubles as regional ULGA speaker-elect, Eastern, faults Mutabaazi for setting wrong precedence. She says his conduct has damaged the reputation of the association.

Mark Abuku of Kaabong was elected to represent Karamoja region, Central region was represented by Mukono Chairperson, Andrew Senyonga and Eastern region Patrick Kayemba Iganga, the LCV Chairperson.

Others are Western region which was won Kabale LCV Chairperson, Patrick Besigye Keihwa and Northern region was represented by Adjumani chairperson, James Leku.

******

URN