Nancy Kalembe promises better transport infrastructure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Nancy Linda Kalembe has promised a transport recovery plan when elected president in 2021.

Kalembe says the development of water, railway and road transport networks have previously been premised on where resources are, hence leaving out certain people from contributing and accessing from the economy.

Kalembe says that her plan will be humanitarian-based to allow all Ugandans and people in the communities to participate in the economy.

In her campaign manifesto dubbed ‘Leaving no one behind’ Kalembe entails key points on infrastructure roads and how she will improve the entire economy of Uganda.

Juma Bwambale, a motorcycle rider in Kampala says that the plans to improve the transport sector in Uganda should involve boda boda cyclists, plan to accommodate them in cities but not to shun them yet it is their source of livelihood. He says the railway transport in cities must be looked at to de-congest cities in Uganda starting with Kampala.

Oliver Nakyeyune, a resident of Muyenga, Kampala believes that the transport infrastructure in Uganda can be improved if there are good physical plans in place, but also look at the land issue that has affected most government programs in infrastructure physical planning due to compensation.

Uganda’s total budget for the financial year 2020/2021 is 45 trillion shillings with the Works and Transport sector allocated 5.8 trillion shillings which is 13%.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT), Uganda’s total road network is estimated to be 129,469 Km long. Of this, the community access roads constitute 50%, district roads 26%, urban roads 7% and national roads 17%. The paved road network stands at 5,224 Km of the 129,469 Km in Uganda.

URN