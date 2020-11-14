Nancy Kalembe pledges better roads for Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Nancy Kalembe has promised to improve the road network in Tororo District.

Kalembe, who was campaigning at the Lions Park in Tororo town on Friday evening, told voters that she would concentrate on fixing the bad roads in the district that have affected productivity once elected president.

She said the current government has promised to work on several roads in the district over the last 35 years in vain.

“It is time for Uganda to transform for better, the challenges in Tororo are the same all over the country including roads, there have been promises to make certain roads in Tororo and up to now after 35 years, those roads are in the same state,” she said.

According to Kalembe, she will focus on bettering the lives of women because they are the mothers of the nation. Kalembe rallied women to support her because she understands their problems especially pregnant mothers who are still struggling to give birth in ill-equipped health facilities.

On the issue of Jobs, Kalembe said the current government has deliberately rendered young people unemployed by taking away industries. She promised to revive the old factories once elected president.

Kalembe also her supporters to protect themselves against Corona virus by following the Standard Operating Procedures such that they live to witness a new government led by a female president.

