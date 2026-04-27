Housing Finance Bank’s net profit up 20% to Shs 85.4 billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank posted a net profit of Shs 85.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, marking a 20 per cent increase from Shs 71.1 billion recorded in 2024, as the lender reported strong growth across key financial indicators.

The bank’s total assets rose by 15 per cent to Shs 2.70 trillion, while customer deposits grew by 14 per cent to Shs 1.95 trillion, reflecting sustained customer confidence. Net loans and advances also increased by 11 per cent to Shs 1.20 trillion, supported by continued lending to households, businesses, and productive sectors.

Performance growth

Board Chairperson Josephine N. Mukumbya said the results demonstrate resilience and sound governance. “On behalf of the board, we are pleased with the bank’s performance in 2025, which underscores the resilience of our business model and our commitment to financing a sustainable future for all. The Board has ensured that this growth is delivered responsibly, within a robust governance and risk management framework, and aligned to our High Impact Goals,” she said.

Managing Director Michael K. Mugabi attributed the performance to effective strategy execution and operational efficiency. “The 2025 financial year reflects strong execution and continued progress in advancing our purpose. Our performance was driven by portfolio growth, improved operational efficiency, and deepened customer engagement,” he said. “These results highlight the growing relevance of our solutions in supporting individuals, households, and businesses across Uganda.”

Business expansion

During the year, the bank reached over 8 million Ugandans through digital lending, supported more than 2,500 households with housing solutions, financed over 4,200 enterprises, and extended funding to more than 2,000 SACCOs under the Parish Development Model.

Housing solutions such as Zimba Mpola Mpola continued to improve access to affordable home ownership, while enterprise financing expanded through initiatives including the Agricultural Credit Facility and the Small Business Recovery Fund. The bank also advanced Shs 56 billion towards agro-industrialisation.

Future outlook

Housing Finance Bank expanded its branch network to 21 with new outlets in Masaka, Soroti, and Nansana, alongside continued investment in digital platforms to enhance customer experience.

The bank strengthened governance through ISO 27001:2022 certification and continued integrating environmental, social, and governance standards into its operations.

Looking ahead, Mugabi said the bank remains focused on growth and impact. “With a strong balance sheet, growing customer base, and clear strategic direction, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory and expand our impact,” he added.