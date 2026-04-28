Kapchorwa Municipality faces garbage crisis as collection tractor breaks down

Kapchorwa, Uganda | URN | Kapchorwa Municipal Council is struggling to manage waste following the breakdown of its garbage collection tractor, leaving heaps of uncollected garbage in several parts of the municipality.

The situation has worsened during the rainy season, with waste accumulating in residential areas, drainage channels, and open spaces, raising fears of disease outbreaks and environmental pollution.

Dumping sites revealed scattered rubbish, including household waste, plastic materials, and discarded medical items such as empty tablet blister packs. Residents say the exposed waste is a danger to children and nearby communities.

Mark Chepkurui, a resident of Senior Quarters, said the garbage problem has made life difficult for residents in the area. He noted that the irregular collection of waste has left many neighbourhoods dirty and congested.

“The waste is choking residents because it is collected but not properly managed. It is now worse during this rainy season,” Chepkurui said.

Victor Mwako, a resident of Kabushe cell in Central Division, told Uganda Radio network that, some residents have resorted to dumping garbage recklessly in open spaces. warning that, the practice has become more dangerous because some of the waste includes medical materials.

“The garbage is dumped carelessly, including medical waste like tablet packs. Children play in these places and are exposed to danger,” Mwako said.

Isaac Chesami revealed that, the municipality lacks designated waste collection points, forcing many residents to dispose of rubbish anywhere they can. He called on authorities to establish proper collection centres to improve sanitation.

“Many people do not have specific places to dump garbage, and that is why waste is lying everywhere in town,” Chesami said.

Bonny Mwanga, the Chairperson of Chepsukuroi Cell, said residents are increasingly worried about the growing piles of garbage in their community.

He warned that if waste is not removed quickly, it could trigger disease outbreaks, especially during the rainy season. Bonny also urged households to use trash bins and cooperate with council authorities in maintaining cleanliness.

“If this continues, it is likely to cause disease outbreaks because there is too much waste lying around,” Mwanga said.

Kapchorwa Municipal Town Clerk Tonny Ogwang acknowledged the challenge facing the municipality. He said the breakdown of the garbage tractor had disrupted the normal waste collection schedule and affected timely garbage disposal. Ogwang added that the council is exploring immediate measures to repair the tractor and restore regular collection services.

“We are aware of the problem caused by the grounded garbage tractor, and we are working on measures to restore the service,” Ogwang said.

Residents are now calling for urgent intervention to restore regular garbage collection and prevent further environmental degradation in Kapchorwa Municipality.8