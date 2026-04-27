Qcil marks world malaria day with free medical camp in Lubaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Quality Chemical Industries Limited (Qcil) has stepped up efforts to combat malaria by hosting a large-scale community medical camp at Lubaga Cathedral grounds as part of World Malaria Day activities.

Held on Saturday, April 23, under the global theme “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must”, the outreach brought essential healthcare services closer to communities in Rubaga, benefiting more than 1,000 people through free testing, treatment, and health education.

The initiative comes amid continued concern over malaria’s burden in Uganda, where the disease remains a leading cause of illness and death, with over 13 million cases and 16,204 deaths recorded in 2024. The medical camp formed part of Qcil’s broader purpose of delivering “Life after well”, aimed at improving long-term health outcomes beyond immediate treatment.

“This initiative reflects what ‘life after well’ truly means for us, life lived well without pain and suffering through awareness, prevention and bringing service close to where it matters the most,” said Ajay Kumar Pal, CEO of Qcil. “Our purpose as a company goes far beyond manufacturing medicines. It is about ensuring that people not only recover from illness but are empowered to live healthier, fuller lives.”

Residents who attended the camp received a wide range of free services, including malaria rapid testing and treatment, distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and antenatal and paediatric care, as well as screening for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Dental and eye care services were also provided.

Health experts at the event highlighted the global scale of the malaria challenge and the need for sustained intervention. “There are approximately 249 million malaria cases globally, resulting in over 600,000 deaths annually. Tragically, the majority of these deaths occur among children under the age of five,” he said, citing figures from the World Health Organization.

Organisers noted that the outreach underscores the importance of partnerships in tackling malaria, particularly in high-burden areas. Qcil worked alongside several partners, including Nsambya Hospital, Centenary Bank, Lubaga Hospital, Rotary Club of Kampala Care, Kampala Archdiocese, Rotary Mengo Hospital Blood Bank, Ernest Cook University, Movit, Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries, Britania Allied Industries, Pepsi, and Prudential.

The initiative also focused on prevention through awareness campaigns, encouraging communities to adopt measures such as proper use of mosquito nets and early diagnosis.

World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25, serves as a platform to mobilise action against the disease. Through such community interventions, Qcil and its partners aim to reduce malaria-related illness and deaths while expanding access to healthcare for underserved populations.

Monsignor Dr Lawrence Ssemusu from Lubaga Cathedral applauded Qcil and parterns for organizing the camp and urged other stakeholders to do the same to fight malaria in Uganda.