Mali’s defense minister dies in terrorist attacks

BAMAKO | Xinhua | Mali’s Minister of State, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Gen. Sadio Camara, died following Saturday’s terrorist attacks in several parts of the country, the Malian transitional government said Sunday night.

In a statement, the government said Camara’s residence in Kati, a garrison town near the capital Bamako, was hit Saturday morning by a vehicle bomb driven by a suicide attacker.

Camara exchanged fire with the attackers and neutralized some of them, the statement said. He was wounded during intense fighting and later died of his injuries in hospital.

The collapse of his residence caused other casualties and destroyed a nearby mosque, killing some worshippers inside, according to the statement.

The government said the late general will be given a national funeral.

Several localities in Mali, including Bamako, Kati, Gao, Sevare and Kidal, were hit by coordinated attacks on Saturday. The government had earlier said the attacks left 16 civilians and military personnel wounded. ■