AFRIYEA Golf Academy marks World Earth Day with Fort Portal city-wide clean up

Fort Portal, Uganda | SPORTS CORRESPONDENT | Sport and environmental action came together in a powerful display of teamwork as AFRIYEA Golf Academy led World Earth Day celebrations in Fort Portal City last week through a large-scale clean-up, tree-planting exercise, and climate awareness campaign. The initiative highlighted how the discipline, consistency, and unity found in sports can drive meaningful environmental protection.

The event was officially flagged off by Bishop Reuben Kisembo Amooti, setting the tone for a day that brought together over 150 participants, including local leaders, environmental stakeholders, youth groups, and residents.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment, Fort Portal City Council, Tooro Kingdom, and NYABAMU Enterprises, the activity transformed key areas of the city. Streets, markets, and the River Mpanga catchment were cleared of waste, reflecting the spirit of this year’s World Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet”.

“As stewards of God’s creation, we are called to care for the Earth with humility and responsibility. Protecting our environment is a sacred duty, one that demands we adopt sustainable practices, restore what has been damaged, and plant for the future. Through such actions, we not only confront the challenges of climate change and improve the quality of the air we breathe but also preserve the beauty and diversity of life that the Creator entrusted to us for generations to come,” said Bishop Reuben Kisembo Amooti.

This activity got additional support from Mountains of the Moon Hotel, Ecoplastile, Good Forests Foundation, Change a Life Bwindi, TPEN, AADI Enterprises, the Office of the District Health Officer Kabarole Local Government, UPDF, Uganda Police Force, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Green Shero, Flemming and Patrick Hill.

“What we are witnessing today is a strong and encouraging demonstration of community commitment to environmental stewardship. Sustainable environmental conservation cannot rest solely in the hands of authorities; it depends on the active and consistent participation of every citizen,” said Gladys Natugonza, the city environmental officer Fort Portal.

The climate awareness campaign formed a key part of the celebrations, with organizers educating the public on the effects of climate change and the role individuals can play in mitigating its impact. Residents were encouraged to reduce waste, embrace recycling, and actively participate in environmental conservation initiatives.

The World Earth Day celebrations in Fort Portal ended on a high note, with renewed commitment from stakeholders and the community to continue protecting the environment beyond the day’s events.

“Just like in sports, real impact comes from consistency, discipline, and teamwork. Our monthly clean-ups are built on that same principle; we show up, we put in the work, and over time, we see transformation. Today’s turnout proves that the community is ready to play its part in protecting River Mpanga and keeping Fort Portal clean,” said Isaiah Mwesige.