Xinhua releases report on international education in China

BEIJING | Xinhua | Xinhua Institute, the think tank arm of Xinhua News Agency, on Saturday released a report titled “Study in China: Contributing to the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity.”

The report analyzed the practices and importance of China’s efforts at the national strategic level to advance the opening up of education, strengthen the “Study in China” brand and institutional capacity-building, and actively participate in global education governance.

As China’s network of educational cooperation grows denser and its global “circle of friends” expands, the “Study in China” brand has gained significant prestige, the report said, noting that the country has become a new growth pole in the global education market.

China has strengthened its educational capacity and accelerated its educational modernization. By synchronizing educational progress with economic and social development, China has established a robust foundation for attracting international students to study in China, according to the report.

With a more inclusive posture and access to world-class resources, China is increasingly a magnet for international students, the report said.

Through diversified academic offerings, expanding exchange channels, and enhanced support services, the nation has solidified the “Study in China” momentum, painting a vibrant new vision for international education in China, according to the report.

Developing education for international students in China holds profound significance. Leveraging the nation’s high-quality educational resources, it provides a vital platform for global youth to engage with an authentic China and share in its development dividends, the report said.

By fostering connection and integration across diverse civilizations, this initiative allows Chinese wisdom and experience to benefit the world through the efforts of a new generation, building new bridges for exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, it added.

The full report, comprising over 16,000 characters, has been released globally in both Chinese and English via platforms such as websites, journals, and social media. ■