UPDF General remanded over theft of 270,000 liters of fuel

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded four Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers over the alleged theft of 270,000 litres of fuel meant for military operations. The accused are Brigadier General James Barigye Ruheesi, Colonel David Ociti Kidega, Major Innocent Kikongi Mugumya, and Captain Kenneth Labwon Kinyera.

They appeared before a panel chaired by Brigadier Richard Tukacungurwa and were charged with one count of engaging in personal interests that endanger operational efficiency, contrary to Section 122(b) of the UPDF Act. Prosecution told court that between July 2022 and December 2023, in Kampala and Jinja, the four officers allegedly diverted about 270,000 litres of automotive gas oil intended for the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre for their personal use.

The accused denied the charges. The prosecution team, led by Colonel Raphael Mugisha, informed court that investigations are nearing completion and requested more time, asking that the suspects remain on remand at Makindye Military Police Detention Facility.

Defence lawyer Major Simon Busagwa Nsubuga did not object to the adjournment but asked court to compel the state to disclose evidence to enable adequate preparation for trial. However, Brigadier Tukacungurwa declined the request, saying the defence should wait until investigations are complete.

The four officers were remanded until May 29, 2026. Brigadier Ruheesi, the principal suspect, was arrested in April 2025 on orders of Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and has been in detention for about a year before his first court appearance.

In a post on his X platform at the time, Gen Muhoozi said: “I arrested a General who has been stealing fuel for about three years. There are more to follow.” Investigations indicate that the alleged fuel theft occurred at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre in Jinja, where significant quantities of fuel reportedly went missing monthly. The facility, which is mandated to respond rapidly to emergencies, is said to have been receiving less fuel than allocated, raising concerns about operational readiness.

The alleged theft is estimated to have caused losses amounting to billions of shillings over a three-year period. The case comes amid a broader crackdown on corruption within the military, with several senior officers reportedly under investigation over various allegations.