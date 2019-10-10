Namwongo defeats UPDF in division one basketball game

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namwongo Blazers Basketball Club (NBC) defeated Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Tomahawks 64-57 in a thrilling Division 1 basketball league finals game.

The two teams have been elevated to top-flight National Basketball League after qualifying for the finals, but have to battle for the number one position of the Division One League.

In a much competitive game played on Wednesday at the Lugogo MTN Arena, the Namuwongo side dominated the UPDF team which was relegated last year following a dismal performance in the NBL.

The first quarter of the game ended 15-14 in favour of the UPDF side before Namuwongo led the second quarter 17-15. In a tough fourth quarter display, the two teams had a 13-13 tie by the end of the quarter.

However, the Namuwongo side put up a better fight in the last quarter with a 20-14 lead, giving them a 64-57 win over the experienced Tomahawks side.

Namuwongo now has to win two of the remaining four games to emerge champions of Division One, while the UPDF side has a chance to qualify only if they upset Namuwongo in three games in the best of five series semis.

For the Namuwongo side, Emmanuel Maku had 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Peter Cheng added 17 points and 12 rebounds. UPDF’s Felix Mukunzi and Edward Ijjo had 15 and 14 points to their name.

Game two returns on Friday at the arena. Meanwhile in another vibrant game, Kampala Rockets stopped Entebbe Arches 87-81 to win game 1 of the Division 2 league. The two were also elevated to Division 1 and are now battling for position one.

In the ladies Category played earlier of the division 2 league,Magic Stormers outclassed Nabisunsa Girls 82-58 in their game one finals 82-58. Rachel Nanyonga had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Magic Stormers side while Benedict Namwen added 18 points.

For the Nabisunsa side, Becky Keron Lon managed 13 points. Both teams have also been elevated to Division 1.

URN