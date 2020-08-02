NABAKOOBA: Wearing of masks to be mandatory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Information and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has announced that wearing of masks while in public will now be mandatory.

Nabakooba said government will start enforcing it now that the Ministry of Health has started to distribute masks in the districts of Kampala, Wakso and Mukono.

“I want to remind all residents in Kampala to be vigilant and ensure that you all get the free masks being distributed by your local leaders. Very soon, government will start enforcing the wearing of masks and there will be no excuses for not having one.”

In her statement, Nabakooba reminded the private car users about existing guidelines.

“Private cars were authorized to carry only a maximum of four passengers including the driver. All these must always have their masks on all the time when in the car.”

