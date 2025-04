YANGON, MYANMAR | Xinhua | The death toll from Friday’s 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, according to the country’s State Administration Council Information Team on Monday.

International and domestic rescuers have been racing against time to save more lives in the quake-affected areas.

The first batch of disaster-relief material offered by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar on Monday. ■