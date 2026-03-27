MUYINGO: Uganda will be transformed by higher education institutions embracing innovation

Gulu, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Minister of State for Higher Education Dr John Muyingo has said innovation is no longer optional but a necessity for Uganda’s transformation into a modern industrial and knowledge-based economy. He said nations that invest in knowledge, research, technology, and human capital development transform their economies sustainably.

Minister Muyingo said this Thursday at the 16th Annual Higher Education Exhibition 2026 in Gulu City. Organised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), the Higher Education Week is the first to be held in Northern Uganda.

“This is not merely a display event but a strategic platform for innovation, accountability, collaboration, and national transformation. It provides a platform for higher education institutions to display research findings and prototypes and demonstrate technological innovations that can provide solutions to community problems,” Muyingo said.

The exhibition was preceded by the higher education conference, which was held on Monday and Tuesday. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao officiated at the opening of the conference at Acholi Inn while the minister for science, technology and innovations, Dr Monica Musenero, gave the keynote address.

The Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education, Professor Mary Okwakol, said deliberations from the conference are being carefully synthesized into a comprehensive report. The report will be formally submitted to the Ministry of Education and Sports to guide policy direction, strengthen institutional practices, and support the continued advancement of higher education in Uganda.

She said that at the conference, the participants agreed, among others, that there is a need to strengthen partnerships with industry players in order to bridge the gap between academia and industry to ensure that graduates are equipped with relevant employable skills. They further agreed that institutions must move beyond theory to practical, solution-orientated teaching that addresses national and regional challenges.

“Consequently, there is an urgent need to embrace competence-based education and training. They asserted that the research outputs should be translated into innovations, policies and community solutions in order to create real societal impact,” Professor Okwakol said.

Theme of the exhibition

After touring the exhibition, Minister Muyingo remarked, “I appreciate the theme: ‘Harnessing Innovations in Higher Education for Accelerated Economic Transformation’. It speaks directly to Uganda’s development aspirations. Innovation is no longer optional but a necessity for Uganda’s transformation into a modern industrial and knowledge-based economy.”

He explained that Uganda’s innovation aspirations are envisaged in Vision 2040 which prioritises Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation (STEI) as a core pillar for economic transformation; and the EAC Vision 2050 which focuses on driving regional economic transformation through science, technology, and innovation. Similarly, the African Union Agenda 2063 drives an education revolution through the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA), focusing on transforming curricula to emphasize STEI. In addition, Sustainable Development Goal 4 focuses on integrating technology, AI, and creative pedagogy to expand access, enhance learning quality, and foster sustainability.

The minister toured the show, where he saw institutions exhibiting innovations in the various disciplines, including agriculture, renewable energy, ICT, health sciences, manufacturing and creative industries

“Through this engagement, institutions get feedback on labour market needs and ensure that academic programmes remain relevant and responsive to national priorities,” he remarked.