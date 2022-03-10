MUST students protest delayed release of school practice allowances

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara University of Science and Technology-MUST students on Wednesday protested the delayed release of their school practice allowances.

The more than 400 students stormed the office of the Mbarara Resident City Commissioner demanding his intervention.

Musa Nalugooda, the President of the Mbarara University Faculty of Science Students Association says each student is entitled to 400,000 shillings for each school practice. The money is meant to facilitate their accommodation and meals at school during practice.

According to Nalugooda, the students were dispatched to different parts of the country for practice but were not facilitated.

Nalugooda says that some students rented houses and have failed to settle their debts.

Job Kimanay, another student says the university management should come out and explain why they were not given the money yet it was released in November.

Julius Hejju, the Dean Faculty of Science says the University and the students agreed that the students start their school practice as management processes their payment.

Dr. Peace Mbabazi, the faculty Administrator says the delay to clear the students allowances was due to a change in the school calendar. She explains that they had earlier received the money but it bounced back to the treasury. She however says that they expect to receive the money in April.

She says they need 156 million to clear all outstanding allowances.

James Mwesigye, the Mbarara City Resident Commissioner has tasked the District Police Commander to investigate the concerns of the students.

