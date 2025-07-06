Musk applies for registration of his America party

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | American celebrity entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has filed an application with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) to register his America Party.

The document was posted on the FEC website on July 6.

Musk announced the establishment of a political party on July 5 based of the results of a voting on his X page. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he wrote on X. More than 1.2 million users of the social network took part in the vote. As many as 65.4% of them voted for the creation of the new party.

