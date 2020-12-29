Musician Eric Opoka agrees to improve Tumbiza song

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musician Eric Opoka alias Eezzy has agreed to produce an improved version of the “Tumbiza sound” song to encourage observance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures- SOPs.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Health asked the Uganda Communications Commission-UCC to ban the song on grounds that some of the lyrics were misleading the public regarding the observance of the Covid-19 guidelines.

In the song, the singer says that Covid-19 should not stop people from enjoying life and the Ministry of Health should quarantine people inside bars for fourteen days.

On Tuesday, officials from UCC, Ministry of Health met Opoka at the UCC offices in Bugolobi and it was agreed that he improves the lyrics of the song to sensitize the public about Covid-19.

Dickens Okello, the strategy consultant to Eezzy said that Ministry of health would meet the cost of improving the song.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson Ministry of Health says that they have agreed to guide the artist in the next song, and his song will create awareness.

It is not clear when the production of the song will start.

In August, a female activist Prasidia Nagasha asked UCC to ban a song, “My Property” by artist Fik Fameica. Nagasha contends that Fameica and Artin Pro produced the contested song that promotes the culture of belittling and undermining women and girls in society.

*****

URN