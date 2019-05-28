Museveni’s proposal on MPs salaries draws mixed reaction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament has expressed mixed reactions to a proposal by President Yoweri Museveni for a Constitutional amendment to scrap parliament’s mandate of determining its salaries.

Museveni made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with members of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) who had called for industrial action over unfulfilled government commitment to increase their salaries.

In the meeting, the President acknowledged the lack of equality in salaries with some public servants getting much more than others. Citing Parliament where legislators fix their own salaries, Museveni described the situation as a structural problem promising to push for a ‘One Salary Board’ to fix government salaries.

He also cited a need for the Constitution to be amended to have the Board in place.

Pallisa County MP Jacob Richards Opolot supported the proposal of having one body determining salaries of those paid from the consolidated fund. He, however, says that the body should be transparent and strong enough to enforce its decisions.

State Minister for Transport Aggrey Bagiire agreed with the President’s suggestion saying that he will support the motion if it is brought to parliament.

Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku also welcomed the proposal saying that since the President is the chairperson of the majority party in parliament, he should present the idea before his Parliamentary caucus and finally present it to parliament.

Asked whether the proposal does not infringe on Parliament’s Independence, Atiku said that the independence of parliament is just on paper and not in practice.

Daniel Muheirwe Mpamizo, the Buhaguzi County MP said that for purposes of building institutions, there is no need for civil servants to go to individuals to discuss salaries.

Mpamizo argued that the board will not in any way invade parliament’s independence since the institution is currently checked by other government bodies like the Inspectorate of Government and Judiciary.

However, Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo, the Agago North MP said that there must be a clear justification to make amendments to parliament’s independence provided under the Constitution.

Koboko Woman MP, Margaret Baba Diri noted that Parliament’s independence is provided for under the Constitution and that she will only support the proposed salary body if it is envisaged to be independent and not interfere with the work of the legislature.

Alebtong District Woman MP, Christine Ayo Acen says that Members of Parliament cannot be compared to other civil servants since they are elected representatives and their constituents have different expectations from them.

Agnes Kunihira, the Workers’ National Representative said that the President’s proposal to introduce a one salary body to counter-institutions like Parliament is misplaced. She said that there are government agencies whose salaries are way above those paid to legislators despite the big constituencies that they serve.

******

URN