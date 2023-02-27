Museveni urges Mukono Diocese Bishop to rally Christians for dev’t

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appealed to the newly installed Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Enos Kitto Kagodo, to focus his episcopal ministry towards the economic and social transformation of Christians under his care.

Bishop Kagodo started his journey as Bishop of Mukono on Sunday at the installation ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. He succeeds Bishop James William Ssebaggala who retires after clocking 65 years, the mandatory retirement age for bishops under the Church of Uganda Constitution.

In his message delivered by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Museveni applauded the church for maintaining a cordial working relationship with the National Resistance Movement government but advised them that as they seek for spiritual nourishment, they should also emulate Jesus who was a carpenter and participate in income generating activities. He notes that Christians in the country depend on subsistence farming which is dangerous since currently, all life necessities are bought using money.

Museveni says it is important for religious leaders to encourage Christians to select profitable enterprises in sectors of commercial agriculture, industries, services and Information Technology.

Archbishop Kaziimba advised the new bishop to remain humble, complete the unfinished projects by his predecessors such as constructing the cathedral building and commercial plazas, besides involving in more agro-businesses for self-sustainability of the church.

Bishop Ssebaggala together with his wife Tezira appreciated the Christians of Mukono for supporting them during the twelve years of episcopal ministry.

In his maiden charge, Bishop Kagodo appreciated his predecessors for the charismatic foundation laid to ensure progress of the diocese.

He said the focus of his ministry will be promote evangelism through gospel fellowship for the youth, improve the welfare of the clergy, payment of chaplains in schools, secure bursaries for the children of the clergy, build the new cathedral building and empower development projects of the diocese.

URN has established that Bishop Ssebaggala will now take over a new appointment at the Provincial Office as the Chairperson for Household and Community Transformation, one of the development arms for the Church of Uganda.

Mukono Diocese broke away from Namirembe to become an independent diocese in 1984 with Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo as its first bishop. In 1994, Bishop Nkoyoyo was elected Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and therefore relinquished the leadership of one diocese so as to head all the dioceses. The Reverend Paul Eria Luzinda was elected as Nkoyoyo’s replacement. He served as Bishop of Mukono until 2010 when he retired and handed over to Bishop Ssebaggala who in turn handed over to Bishop Kagodo.

