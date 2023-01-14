Museveni tasks universities to equip students with suitable skills

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon Universities to equip students with skills required suitable for the private sector other than preparing them for white color jobs.

Museveni’s message was read for him during the 4th Graduation Ceremony at Lira University on Friday. The Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo represented the President.

In the written message read by Alupo, the President argued that government is prioritizing industrialization to cut down costs as well as to address the challenge of unemployment which is common among the youth.

“I commend Lira University for teaching relevant academic courses for equipping students with skills that gives them a better standing in the job market. This is the only way government and parents will gain value from the enormous investments in our children’s education,” said Museveni.

In his message, the President also cautioned the fresh graduates against living reckless lifestyles saying both parents and the government have invested a lot in ensuring that they succeed.

Similarly, Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister for Education and Sport called upon the management of Lira University to invest more resources in Research and publication so as to attain transformation in a lucrative job world. Her message was delivered by Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Education and Sports in Charge of Higher Education.

On the other hand, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health also the Lira City Woman MP tasked the University to introduce a medical school should be launched at the University as soon as possible because there are many new courses that being introduced.

She also tasked the graduates be innovative because they now have the power to create jobs they need.

Meanwhile Justice Dr. Benjamin Joses Odoki, the University Chancellor who highlighted the extra ordinary performance of the University’s students in winning both the National and international innovation contests asked for more funding to facilitate the projects.

Lira university graduated a total of 387 students in various fields such as public health, public administration and management, and business administration among others.

URN